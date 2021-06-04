 Skip to main content
Prep Roundup
Prep Roundup

Baseball

Mount Vernon 9, Carbondale 0

Pinckneyville 5, Du Quoin 4

Herrin 6, Centralia 5 

Soccer

Marion 1, Carbondale 0

Pinckneyville 4, Metropolis (Massac County) 1 

