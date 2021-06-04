Prep Roundup
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
HARRISBURG — The Board of Directors of Harrisburg Medical Center has voted in favor of joining SIH, pending approval from the Illinois Health …
CARBONDALE — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 19-year-old Carterville man accused in an armed robbery.
Officer Demetrius D. Suggs, 30, resigned effective April 8 due to "personal reasons," records show.
The state's Liquor Control Commission has affirmed the actions of the Carbondale Liquor Control Commission by upholding the suspension and revocation of Saluki Bar/Levels' liquor license.
CARBONDALE — Philip Archer hit reliever Tyler Grauer's first pitch to him in the seventh hard enough to get it by him and shortstop Jordan Sch…
Ready to break free of the pandemic and travel again this summer? Watch video and read about 10 Midwest adventures from the Indiana Dunes to Iowa's Field of Dreams.
Illinois Civil War Gen. John Logan made Memorial Day a national holiday. Before that, it’s complicated.
For a guy known for giving us Memorial Day, Gen. John A. Logan is not much remembered in these parts.
A Makanda mother and son are on the road to recovery after they were seriously injured in a fall from a 30-foot bluff in the Shawnee National …
A Southern Illinois man who once claimed he planted two bombs at area schools and sent threatening letters to government officials has pleaded…