Prep Roundup

On Wednesday, Illinois State Police named Alexander McWilliam, 36, of Harrisburg, as a suspect in the murder.
- Updated
Police are trying to track down a man wanted in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman found dead Sunday in a field in rural Gallatin County.
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor, 65, died by suicide after a battle with COVID-19-related symptoms, according to his family and the restaurant chain.
- Updated
Elite Casino Resorts has announced changes to its plan to construct a Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort.
- Updated
The family of a 23-year-old Waterloo man who was fatally struck by a train while working on a farm near Fults in 2019 has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against his employers and the railroad.
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
- Updated
A new, two-hour program explores the 2014 death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese.
- Updated
When police arrived, Alexander McWilliams, 36, of Harrisburg, allegedly barricaded himself in a room Tuesday at the Hometown Inn, 551 U.S. 60 in Morganfield, Kentucky.
- Updated
A coroner confirmed Tuesday that the skeletal remains found in rural Pana on Saturday are those of missing 25-year-old Carterville man Daniel Crosby.
- Updated
Southern Illinois University Admissions Director John Frost announced his departure from the university Tuesday, marking the beginning of the search for an interim director.