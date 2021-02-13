 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep roundup
0 comments

Prep roundup

  • 0

Boys Basketball

Christopher 47, Sesser-Valier 46

Agape Christian 80, Crab Orchard 56

Fairfield 67, Hamilton County 49

Chester 73, Trico 49

Girls Basketball

Mount Vernon 67, Hamilton County 39

Benton 65, Murphysboro 14

Goreville 46, Chester 43

Mount Carmel 50, Carmi 24

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News