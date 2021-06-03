 Skip to main content
Prep Roundup
Baseball

Massac County 2, Eldorado 1

Anna-Jonesboro 17, Hamilton County 7

Softball

Freeburg 10, Carlyle 0

Pope County 18, Century 3

Nashville 12, Freeburg 1

Goreville 11, Carrier Mills 0

