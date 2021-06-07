Prep Roundup
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
CARBONDALE — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 19-year-old Carterville man accused in an armed robbery.
HARRISBURG — The Board of Directors of Harrisburg Medical Center has voted in favor of joining SIH, pending approval from the Illinois Health …
Hundreds of automotive enthusiasts gathered for the Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals this weekend at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
Ready to break free of the pandemic and travel again this summer? Watch video and read about 10 Midwest adventures from the Indiana Dunes to Iowa's Field of Dreams.
A Southern Illinois man who once claimed he planted two bombs at area schools and sent threatening letters to government officials has pleaded…
The country's top health experts — along with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, President Joe Biden and others — have long said the path to normalc…
Illinois’ State Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in an online discussion sponsored by the Southern Illinois University Paul Simon Public Policy Institute Friday that the state’s backlog of unpaid bills is lower now than any time in recent history, but added under the state’s current tax structure and budget, it is unlikely Illinois will dig out of its financial hole.
CARTERVILLE — As Hall of Fame manager Earl Weaver, who’s no longer of this earth, once uttered, “You can’t run out the clock in this game.”
Both the short game and long game were working for the Marion High School softball team Friday as it remained undefeated with a victory over Carbondale in a Class 3A regional championship game at the Crisp Sports Complex.