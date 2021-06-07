 Skip to main content
Prep Roundup
Prep Roundup

Baseball

Regional Championships

Woodlawn 13, Edwards County 6

Goreville 18, Cobden 5

Steeleville 5, Valmeyer 0

Ziegler-Royalton 5, Sesser-Valier Waltonville 3

Newton 3, Fairfield 1

Triad 5, Mattoon 4

Carterville 2, Benton 0

Harrisburg 15, Vienna 0

