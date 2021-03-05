 Skip to main content
Prep Roundup
Prep Roundup

Boys Basketball

Pinckneyville 59, Anna 27

Murphysboro 79, West Frankfort 28

Fairfield 51, Hamilton County 38

Marion 45, Carbondale 32

Massac County 47, Herrin 29

Sesser Valier 77, Ziegler-Royalton 54

Benton 52 Harrisburg 32

Nashville 53, Carterville 41

Centralia 51, Mount Vernon 47

