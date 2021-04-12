 Skip to main content
Prep Roundup
Prep Roundup

Football

Chester 20, Sesser-Valier 14

Nashville 48, Du Quoin 7

Boys Soccer

Carbondale 5, Murphysboro 1

Centralia 6, Marion 5 (OT)

Volleyball

Carterville def. Benton 25-13 25-17

Sesser-Valier def. Vienna-Goreville 25-18, 25-12

Goreville def. Century 25-6, 25-15

