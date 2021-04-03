 Skip to main content
Prep Roundup
Football

Chester 41, Vienna-Goreville 8

Fairfield 44, Hamilton County 0

Eldorado 19, Carmi-White County 8

Soccer

Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden 6, Harrisburg 1

Volleyball

Herrin def. Trico 25-22, 25-13

Herrin def. Carterville 25-19, 20-25, 26-24

 

