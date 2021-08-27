Prep Roundup
A female SIU student has died following a shooting this weekend. Police are investigating.
“We just got here a week ago and this done happened to my cousin. Since diapers, we been in this since diapers, graduated eighth grade together, graduated high school together, we were trying to graduate college together but y'all took her from me,” Keeshanna Jackson's cousin, Javiana Boyd, said.
Inclusion on the probation list eventually could lead to a district “nonrecognition” by the ISBE, stopping state funding and the school’s ability to participate in state-sanctioned athletics and other competitions.
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Randolph, Saline and Williamson Counties on Friday
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Police have confirmed multiple shooters were involved in Sunday's incident in which a SIU student was killed — and three others were wounded — during a house party on Cherry Street.
After opening for one week of classes, one Illinois school district moved to virtual learning last week due to an increase in cases of COVID-19, district officials said.
The 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks is less than a month away. Over the course of two decades, the blood, sweat, and …
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker expanded vaccine requirements statewide and announced the return of indoor face mask requirements, regardless of vaccination status.
Of all the phenomenal athletes in the 1980s in the Black Diamond Conference, and all of Southern Illinois for that matter, one of the best all-around athletes was Matt Swalls of Zeigler-Royalton High School. If not the best, he certainly would be on a short list of candidates.
Pritzker to order statewide mask mandate and require vaccines for educators from kindergarten to college
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to double down Thursday on his efforts to deal with a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic’s delta variant as schools reopen by requiring all educators from kindergarten through college to be vaccinated.