Prep Roundup
Boys Basketball

Zeigler-Royalton 64, Woodlawn 57

Nashville 80, Sparta 30

Fairfield 92, Edwards County 50

Centralia 52, Mount Vernon 49

Cairo 52, Benton 51

Sesser-Valier 53, Chester 51

Carterville 38, Anna-Jonesboro 30

Girls Basketball

 Mount Vernon 67, Goreville 35

