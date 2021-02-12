Prep Roundup
His pain was not radiating. He did not feel pressure. He wasn’t short of breath or sweating. As an Emergency Department charge nurse, he knew the only way to determine whether or not he was having a heart attack was to go to the ER.
Crystal Lukens announced that Rise Above It Café & Bakery in Carterville would close at the end of February. As that closing date draws near, it is hard for the passionate entrepreneur to talk about closing.
Carano, who played the recurring character Cara Dune on the "Star Wars" series, deleted the post but it was widely shared online and spurred the #FireGinaCarano hashtag to trend.
Murphysboro's Old Depot has new owners who say they are dedicated to making the historical building a focal point of the city.
Residents are divided on a recent proposal to add a police resource center at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in northeast Carbondale.
A Louisiana woman who’s gone viral on TikTok and Instagram is considering a lawsuit after using Gorilla Glue spray adhesive in place of hair spray.
An Illinois man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman he took hostage at gunpoint last year during a bank robbery that led to a police standoff.
Mayor William McDaniel said he feels like the city of Metropolis got a shot in the arm on Tuesday when Honeywell announced it would reopen the Metropolis Works plant.