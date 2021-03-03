 Skip to main content
Prep Roundup
Prep Roundup

Boys Basketball

Fairfield 59, Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 57

Hamilton County 67, Waltonville 51

Girls Basketball

West Frankfort 47, Murphysboro 34

 

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Benton 59, West Frankfort 29

Benton;16;18;17;8;--;59

West Frankfort;4;13;5;7;--;29

Benton: Newcomb 1 0-0 2, Bolen 4 0-0 11, Baumgarte 3 1-3 7, Seidel 5 0-0 1,McClintock 3 0-0 6, Giacone 3 0-0 8, Bayless 2 0-0 5, Johnson 4 0-0 9. Totals: 25 1-3 59.

West Frankfort: Joyner 1 0-0 2, Tate 2 2-2 7, Willis 1 0-0 3, Griffith 4 0-0 1 0, Neibch 1 0-0 3, Croslin 1 2-2 4. Totals: 10 4-4 29.

Christopher 44, Sesser-Valier 37

Sesser-Valier;10;5;9;13;-;37
Christopher;9;11;12;12;-;44
 
Sesser-Valier: Gunter 0 0-2 0, Woodland 2 0-2 4, Gunter 6 2-8 14, Schoenbachler, 3 0-0 7, Packer, 2 0-0 5, Newbury, 3 0-0 7, Totals: 16 2-12 37.
 
Christopher: Garver  3 1-3 7, Rolla  3 5-6 12, Reeves 1 0-0 3, Sveda 4 2-2 12, Cole 1 0-0 3, Goins 1 3-5 5, Mazur 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 11-16 44.
 
Three Pointers: Sesser-Valier 3, Christopher 5. 
 
Team Fouls: Sesser-Valier 15, Christopher 13.
 
Records: Christopher 8-2, Sesser-Valier 7-3. 
