Prep Roundup

Boys Basketball
Fairfield 59, Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 57
Hamilton County 67, Waltonville 51
Girls Basketball
West Frankfort 47, Murphysboro 34
Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Benton 59, West Frankfort 29
Benton;16;18;17;8;--;59
West Frankfort;4;13;5;7;--;29
Benton: Newcomb 1 0-0 2, Bolen 4 0-0 11, Baumgarte 3 1-3 7, Seidel 5 0-0 1,McClintock 3 0-0 6, Giacone 3 0-0 8, Bayless 2 0-0 5, Johnson 4 0-0 9. Totals: 25 1-3 59.
West Frankfort: Joyner 1 0-0 2, Tate 2 2-2 7, Willis 1 0-0 3, Griffith 4 0-0 1 0, Neibch 1 0-0 3, Croslin 1 2-2 4. Totals: 10 4-4 29.
Christopher 44, Sesser-Valier 37