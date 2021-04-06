 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Roundup
0 comments

Prep Roundup

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys Soccer

Pinckneyville 2, Massac County 0

Anna 6, Harrisburg 2

Marion 4, Mount Vernon 0

Volleyball

Pinckneyville def. Carterville 25-21, 25-15

Centralia def. Marion 25-12, 25-17

Sparta def. Anna 25-27, 25-8, 25-18

Sesser-Valier def. Vienna-Goreville 25-17, 25-19

Trico def. Goreville 25-14, 25-7

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News