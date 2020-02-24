Prep Roundup
A former Southern Illinois resident who was acquitted of a sex crime against a recent high school graduate in Indiana was recently a contestant on "The Voice of Holland."
CARBONDALE — The Copper Dragon’s namesake sculpture won’t be flying away from Carbondale any time soon.
An 80-year-old man who spent nearly 60 years in Pinckneyville Correctional Center after being convicted of killing one of three suburban Chicago women whose brutalized bodies were found in a state park walked out of prison Friday.
A 25-year-old Eldorado man died Friday night after a single-vehicle crash on US 45 in Saline County.
CARBONDALE — When Marcus Domask lost his final Waupun High School game last March, a 58-49 decision to Martin Luther in the Division 3 state c…
Simon Poll: Bernie leads among likely Democratic voters in Illinois; Trump remains popular downstate
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads among likely voters in Illinois' Democratic primary, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a 51% job approval rating statewide. Those are among the findings of a new Paul Simon Public Policy Institute poll.
Jennifer DeHaemers, SIU's associate provost for enrollment management, will be leaving her post. She was the first full-time hire in the position at SIU since 2011. SIU says it will launch a national search for her replacement immediately.
Bottom’s Up Bar & Grill in Jacob is not only a fantastic option for fresh and tasty homestyle food, but is also of a popular destination w…
Waterfowl hunting success in Illinois has plummeted in the past couple years.
Carbondale Police have issued an arrest warrant for a West Frankfort man who is suspected in a Feb. 15 shooting that injured one person.