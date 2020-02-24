Prep Roundup
Boys Basketball

Class 1A

Edwards County Regional

Woodlawn 71, Grayville 43

Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 43, Edwards County 39

Cobden Regional

Century 91, Dongola 63

Crab Orchard Regional 

Goreville 89, Galatia 44

Meridian 84, Gallatin County 58

Steeleville Regional

Okawville 60, Zeigler-Royalton 33

Steeleville 50, New Athens 48 (2 OT)

Class 2A

 

Carmi-White County Regional

Carmi-White County 47, Frankfort 44

Vienna Regional

Anna Jonesboro 63, Johnston City 36

Carterville 83, Vienna 52

Murphysboro Regional

Sparta 48, Campbell Hill 45

Du Quoin 49, Chester  38

Red Bud Regional

Wesclin 54, Columbia 44

Belleville Althoff 55, Red Bud 32

Girls Basketball

Class 3A

Effingham Sectional

Highland 66, Mount Vernon 30

