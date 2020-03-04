Prep Roundup
Boys Basketball

Class 1A

NCOE Sectional

Goreville 60, Okawville 55

Casey-Westfield Sectional

Effingham St. Anthony 48, Casey-Westfield 39

Class 2A

Hamilton County Sectional

Murphysboro 45, Mount Carmel 35

Shelbyville Sectional

Mater Dei 63, Teutopolis 46

Class 3A

Triad Regional

Triad 69, Civic Memorial 49

Marion Regional

Marion 58, Mascoutah 39

Effingham Regional

Centralia 61, Effingham 47

Taylorville Regional

Jacksonville 73, Jerseyville 55

