Prep Roundup
Prep Roundup

Baseball

Edwards County 5, Mount Carmel 4

Woodlawn 7, Odin 3

Pinckneyville 6, West Frankfort 3

Goreville 5, Johnston City 3

Softball

Elverado 25, Meridian 2

Pope County 13, Carrier Mills 0

Red Hill 3, Olney 2

Johnnston City 3, Goreville 1

 

