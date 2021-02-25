 Skip to main content
Prep roundup
Prep roundup

Boys Basketball

Waltonville 74, Crab Orchard 64

Benton 47, Herrin 37

Salem 53, Freeburg 41

Girls Basketball

Hamilton County 36, Eldorado 20

Carlyle 55, Wesclin 50 (OT)

Massac County 74, Murphysboro 18

Vienna 59, Goreville 37

Benton 40, Herrin 28

