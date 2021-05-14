 Skip to main content
Prep Roundup
Prep Roundup

Baseball

Centralia 8, Mount Carmel 0

ZRC 9, Goreville 3

Elverado 11, Agape Christian 7

Softball

Mount Vernon 9. Elverado 0

Sesser 12, Goreville 6

West Frankfort 6, Harrisburg 0

Pinckneyville 15, Sparta 3

