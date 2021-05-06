 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Roundup
0 comments

Prep Roundup

  • Updated
  • 0

Girls Soccer

Massac County 3, Pinckneyville 1

Softball

Elverado 16, Egyptian 1

Pinckneyville 20, Sparta 0

Wrestling

Carbondale 64, Carterville 6

Carbondale 54, Anna-Jonesboro 21

Carterville 48, Anna-Jonesboro 33 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News