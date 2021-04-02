Prep Roundup
A Carbondale woman was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for residential burglary, according to a news release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez.
CARBONDALE — Shawnee Community College fired its softball coaching staff after an investigation into their behavior with their student-athlete…
Authorities responded to Little Grand Canyon at 10:23 a.m. Monday to reports of someone who had fallen, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Susan Mays, of Du Quoin, noticed some subtle changes in her regular bathroom habits in spring 2019, so she called her primary care physician. She saw Kathy Laird, nurse practitioner, who expressed concern and started running tests.
Bost said this puts the drivers in danger of theft, robbery, damage to their vehicle — or even murder.
Six challengers will square off next week against three incumbents hoping to retain their seats in Carbondale’s city council race.
New COVID-19 surge can be avoided through masking, social distancing, Southern Illinois University doctor says
Fatigue among the public when it comes to mask-wearing and social distancing, along with the uncertain effect of COVID-19 variants, may be fueling the rise in cases even as vaccinations ramp up locally and statewide, according to Dr. Vidya Sundareshan, an infectious-diseases specialist at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.
Voters will have three alderman candidates to choose from in the April 6 consolidated election to represent them in the city's Ward 3.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Alexander McWilliams, 36, was given $1 million cash bond after being called to the bench of Judge Walden Morris' court room, where the backs of red T-shirts worn by Meredith's loved ones read the phase “Fly high beautiful girl."