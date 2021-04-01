Prep Roundup
A Carbondale woman was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for residential burglary, according to a news release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez.
CARBONDALE — Shawnee Community College fired its softball coaching staff after an investigation into their behavior with their student-athlete…
Authorities responded to Little Grand Canyon at 10:23 a.m. Monday to reports of someone who had fallen, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Bost said this puts the drivers in danger of theft, robbery, damage to their vehicle — or even murder.
Six challengers will square off next week against three incumbents hoping to retain their seats in Carbondale’s city council race.
New COVID-19 surge can be avoided through masking, social distancing, Southern Illinois University doctor says
Fatigue among the public when it comes to mask-wearing and social distancing, along with the uncertain effect of COVID-19 variants, may be fueling the rise in cases even as vaccinations ramp up locally and statewide, according to Dr. Vidya Sundareshan, an infectious-diseases specialist at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.
Voters will have three alderman candidates to choose from in the April 6 consolidated election to represent them in the city's Ward 3.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Carterville’s Alecia Doyle is The Southern Illinoisan’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Alexander McWilliams, 36, was given $1 million cash bond after being called to the bench of Judge Walden Morris' court room, where the backs of red T-shirts worn by Meredith's loved ones read the phase “Fly high beautiful girl."