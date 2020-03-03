Prep Roundup
agate

Prep Roundup

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys Basketball

Class 1A

NCOE Sectional

Woodlawn 57, Christopher 43

Casey-Westfield Sectional

Central A & M 71, Altamont 56

Class 2A

Hamilton County Sectional

Nashville 49, Benton 22

Shelbyville Sectional

Alton Marquette 48, Marshall 37

Class 3A

Triad Regional

East St. Louis 74, Cahokia 42

Effingham Regional

Carbondale 46, Richland County 44

Marion Regional 

Herrin 62, Mount Vernon 61

Taylorville Regional

Chatham Glenwood 60, Taylorville 46

