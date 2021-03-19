 Skip to main content
Prep Roundup
Football

Salem 21, Mount Vernon 6

Sesser-Valier 18, Eldorado 8

Centralia 33, Althoff 6

Volleyball

Carbondale defeats Herrin, 25-18; 23-25; 25-21

Elverado defeats Goreville 25-25; 26-23

