 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Roundup
0 comments

Prep Roundup

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday, Sept. 3

Football

Carbondale 45, Granite City 20

Marion 64, Jersey 29

 Fairfield 34, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 20

Benton 61, Sparta 0

Carmi-White 46, West Frankfort 13

Freeburg 26, Nashville 21

Salem 40, Marquette 21

Massac County 58, Ballard (KY) 0

Harrisburg 28, CZR 0

Johnston City 55, Eldorado 0

Thursday, Sept. 2

Volleyball

Massac County def. Herrin, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21

Kills: Massac County — Edwards 16, Hart 10, Gower 9, Bormann 7, Adams 4

Blocks: Massac County — Hart 2, Adams 1 

Assists: Massac County — Martin 38

Digs: Massac County —  Bormann 32, Gower 31, Conkle 30, Edwards 17

Record: Massac County — 5-2

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News