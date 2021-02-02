 Skip to main content
Prep Roundup
Prep Roundup

Boys Basketball

Fairfield 64, Woodlawn 47

Fairfield: McElravy 6 1-1 15, Lane 2 3-6 10, Massie 2 1-2 6, Pruitt 2 1-2 7, Zurliene 4 5-6 14, Rodgers 2 1-2 6. Team 20 14-21 64

Woodlawn: Vaneycke 4 0-0 10, Tiemann 5 0-2 13, Martin 2 0-0 6, England 3 5-5 11. Team 15 5-9 47

Mount Vernon 55, Mount Carmel 53

 

