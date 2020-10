Prep Roundup

No. 1: Moore (BEN) def. Blake (HER), 6-4, 6-2; No. 2: Weber (HER) def. Kreiner (BEN), 6-3, 7-5; No. 3: Nesler (HER) def. Goostree (BEN), 7-5, 6-2; No. 4: Tonn (BEN) def. Hale (HER), 6-1, 6-1; No. 5: Smith (BEN) def. Jordan (HER), 6-0, 6-3; No. 6: Mann (HER) def. Hill, 6-2 , 6-3.