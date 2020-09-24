 Skip to main content
Prep Roundup
Boys Golf

Carbondale 151, Althoff 155, Centralia 164

Medalist: Ian Davis (Carbondale), 35

Carbondale: Thoms, 37, Baughman, 39, Grisham, 40

Althoff: Irwin, 37, M Bruening, 37, P Bruening, 38, Orlet, 43

Centralia: Burrus, 40, Beggs, 41, Lammers, 41, Milburn, 42

Benton 150, Mount Carmel 164, Harrisburg 176

Medalist: Cy Norman (Benton), 34

Girls Golf

Carbondale 188, Centralia 200, Mount Vernon 223

Medalist: Annie Shin (Carbondale), 45 

Girls Tennis

Salem 5, Mount Vernon 4

