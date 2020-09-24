Prep Roundup

Boys Golf
Carbondale 151, Althoff 155, Centralia 164
Medalist: Ian Davis (Carbondale), 35
Carbondale: Thoms, 37, Baughman, 39, Grisham, 40
Althoff: Irwin, 37, M Bruening, 37, P Bruening, 38, Orlet, 43
Centralia: Burrus, 40, Beggs, 41, Lammers, 41, Milburn, 42
Benton 150, Mount Carmel 164, Harrisburg 176
Medalist: Cy Norman (Benton), 34
Girls Golf
Carbondale 188, Centralia 200, Mount Vernon 223
Medalist: Annie Shin (Carbondale), 45
Girls Tennis
Salem 5, Mount Vernon 4
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!