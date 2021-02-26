 Skip to main content
Prep Roundup
Prep Roundup

Boys Basketball

Pinckneyville 61, Sparta 18

Massac County 50, Murphysboro 41

Harrisburg 67, West Frankfort 34

Eldorado 48, Hamilton County 46 (OT)

Fairfield 77, Johnston City 38

Girls Basketball

Goreville 48, Elverado 27

