Prep Roundup
Carbondale Community High School District 165 Board of Education hired Daniel Booth as its new superintendent during a meeting Thursday evenin…
“It doesn’t come around too too often so we were really excited and blessed to receive the gift because an extra $168,600 really means a lot of food going out,” said Adam Handy, partner resource coordinator.
The Southeastern Illinois College Board of Trustees voted at its regular meeting last week to eliminate several degrees, inactivate the art program and lay off three staff members.
Two Carmi residents have been identified as the victims of Tuesday's fatal train-truck collision in Pulaski County.
After weeks of vaccine appointments being in short supply for residents of Jackson County, more appointments opened up this week for those who qualify for phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Massac and Williamson counties Friday
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Northwest Indiana nurse raped car-crash victim who pleaded for pain meds, cops allege; suspect at large
Police were searching Thursday for a Northwest Indiana traveling nurse wanted on charges alleging he forced a car-crash victim to have sex with him in exchange for pain medication that the victim had been begging for.
Two people are dead after a truck was struck by a train Tuesday near Ullin.
Fifteen months after receiving official designation as a Level II trauma center, emergency department staff at SIH Memorial Hospital are celebrating the hospital's first year of service as Southern Illinois' only trauma center.
Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, the downstate lawmaker who gained celebrity and notoriety by challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 emergency powers, announced Monday that he will run for governor in 2022.