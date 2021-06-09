Prep Softball | Trico defeats Johnston City in sectionals

It was worth the wait for Trico.
Forced to wait until Wednesday to play its Class 2A softball sectional semifinal home game with Johnston City, the Pioneers cruised to an 8-3 win and advanced to the sectional finals Thursday at Massac County.
Trico and Johnston City were rained out on Tuesday, but the Pioneers knocked off their third straight Black Diamond Conference opponent to earn a crack at the top-seeded Patriots. They beat Carterville 11-6 on Tuesday in a game shortened to five innings by rain.
The Trico-Massac County winner will meet Freeburg or Nashville in Monday's 5 p.m. Super-Sectional matchup in Johnston City.