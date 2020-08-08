Prep Sports | Calendar change means extra work for ADs

Those opportunities will be fewer this school year, no matter what sport you play. IHSA schools can only play on two dates per week, although baseball and softball teams can schedule one doubleheader to give them three games in a week.

What’s more, schools can’t cast quite as wide a net when looking for games. They are only permitted to play schools within their COVID-19 region, as determined by the Governor’s Office.

The only exception is for schools in the same conference, which permits Nashville to travel out of its region to play SIRR Mississippi foes and Chester to journey out of its region to meet Black Diamond opponents.

“Every sport isn’t going to look like what it has in the past,” Herrin athletic director Andrew Anderson said. “Your conference games are going to be your big focus until we’re told otherwise.”

The big upshot of playing just two games a week is that all those Thanksgiving, Christmas and mid-winter basketball tournaments are gone, at least for this year. So basketball fans who looked forward to extravaganzas like the Pyramid, Eldorado Holiday Tournament or Benton Invitational Tournament won’t have those to attend this winter.