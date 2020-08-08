Prep Sports | Calendar change means extra work for ADs

In early August, most athletic directors have taken care of scheduling games for the school year. They’ve found officials to work those games, and in some cases have drawn up game-day itineraries to distribute to opponents and referees.
But this early August is unlike any early August for every athletic director in Southern Illinois. The pandemic that wiped out spring sports has caused the IHSA to take direction from the Governor’s Office and Department of Public Health.
Those entities, in turn, have dictated to the IHSA what sports can be played under the current conditions. And the IHSA countered by drawing up a 2020-21 sports calendar on the fly last week that made several switches.
Chief among them was moving football, volleyball and boys soccer to the spring. Baseball, softball, track and field and boys tennis became summer sports with a calendar about half the size of winter sports.
So while athletes and coaches try to adjust to a once-in-a-lifetime calendar, athletic directors have been glued to their cell phones. They’re not only working to schedule games under restrictions placed on the IHSA, they’re also all trying to find the best officials to work said games.
“It’s been a challenge,” Carbondale athletic director Mark Albertini said. “I feel like I’ve been staying on my cell phone. I’m glad for the opportunity to get to play.”
Those opportunities will be fewer this school year, no matter what sport you play. IHSA schools can only play on two dates per week, although baseball and softball teams can schedule one doubleheader to give them three games in a week.
What’s more, schools can’t cast quite as wide a net when looking for games. They are only permitted to play schools within their COVID-19 region, as determined by the Governor’s Office.
The only exception is for schools in the same conference, which permits Nashville to travel out of its region to play SIRR Mississippi foes and Chester to journey out of its region to meet Black Diamond opponents.
“Every sport isn’t going to look like what it has in the past,” Herrin athletic director Andrew Anderson said. “Your conference games are going to be your big focus until we’re told otherwise.”
The big upshot of playing just two games a week is that all those Thanksgiving, Christmas and mid-winter basketball tournaments are gone, at least for this year. So basketball fans who looked forward to extravaganzas like the Pyramid, Eldorado Holiday Tournament or Benton Invitational Tournament won’t have those to attend this winter.
One-day shootouts are still allowed, although schools must abide by present restrictions. Simply put, don’t get your hopes up if you want to go to a one-day shootout next winter, because it’s unlikely you’ll get to spend the whole day in the gym unless the state reaches Phase 5 by then.
As for new-fangled “spring” sports like football and volleyball, they can start official practice on Feb. 15 and play regular season games in the first week of March. Football season will last seven games with the possibility of two postseason games.
Most conferences have eliminated Week 1 and Week 9 out of their schedule. That move has put to an end — at least for this school year — the Jackson County rivalry between Murphysboro and Carbondale.
One rivalry that did stay intact was the Williamson County showdown between Herrin and Carterville. Anderson confirmed those schools will finish the regular season on April 16 in Herrin.
“We went with weeks 2 to 8,” Pinckneyville athletic director Bob Waggoner said of SIRR football scheduling. “The big thing was making sure we could play all our conference games.”
Another example of how different this early August has been? An interview with Waggoner, who’s also the Panthers’ boys basketball coach. Waggoner was doing his scheduling work remotely — from a previously scheduled family vacation in Florida.
Simply put, it’s another example of how an athletic director’s work in this calendar year never seems to end.
“It certainly comes with its challenges,” Anderson summed up. “Lots of emails, lots of phone calls.”
