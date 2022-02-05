Prep Wrestling | Freshmen twins help Anna-Jonesboro to regional title

HARRISBURG — Twins Drew and Zoee Sadler placed first and third in their respective weight classes to help the Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats win the Harrisburg 1A wrestling regional on Saturday.

“I told our kids it all comes down to the third-place match,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Chase Hargrave. “If you can win in the third-place match and pin you can make up a ton of points. First and second is good, but really have to win that third-place match and get a pin to get those bonus points.”

Drew Sadler’s title in the 106-weight class was one of only two individual titles the Wildcats would win, but the depth of the roster with four second places and three thirds, including sister Zoee Sadler at 113 was more than enough to easily out-distance Fairfield, who despite winning four individual titles, finished 41 points behind.

Anna-Jonesboro advances as a team to Tolono Unity Dual Team Sectional and it had nine individuals that finished either first, second or third to advance to the Vandalia Individual Sectional next weekend.

“We had a lot of kids step up big,” Hargrave said. “Our backup 138 (Drew Holshouser) weighed in at 145 and placed third at 152. All of our role players scored points in key matches. We had a few surprises like Metteo Vaca-Diez placing second at 170. He’s a first-year kid.”

Drew Sadler (43-3) opened the championship round against Murphysboro freshman Kaiden Richards (35-8) and scored on a takedown in the first period. He added a penalty point eight seconds into the second period and scored on an escape to take a 5-0 lead.

“I guess winning the regional is pretty good,” Sadler said. “I just came in here with a lot of confidence and I ended up on top.”

Then, in quick succession, he took down Richards and held him down long enough to score three backpoints to up his lead to 7-0 with 1:11 left in the second. With 41.6 seconds left, he won on a pin.

Next up was “little” sister Zoee Sadler, who was born four minutes after her “big” brother 15 years ago. She took on another freshman Landyn Flood from Carterville in the third-place match and scored one takedown in each period to win by a 6-0 decision.

“We went all three periods and I had to ride out the kid,” Sadler said. “I came into the season just trying to do what I could to help the team.”

Over the next six matches, the Wildcats racked up points to extend their lead over the Mules finishing second at 120, third at 126, second at 132, second at 138 and third at 152 while Fairfield won at 152 and took fourth at 132 and 138 over that first eight matches.

At 145, Junior Caleb Mays (42-4) won the title by forfeit when Patrick Campbell from Murphysboro was unable to answer the bell.

Neither team scored points at 160 and Anna-Jonesboro picked up more points with second place at 170 and again Fairfield finished below fourth place.

Fairfield won three individual titles and took second in the final four matches while Anna-Jonesboro only finished fourth at 220 to trail 199 to 158 in the final standings.

Murphysboro finished third in the team standings, 15 points behind Fairfield. The Red Devils won two titles; finished second three times and third two times over the first nine matches, but were shutout in the final five.

Senior Arojae Hart won his fourth straight regional title with a 9-2 decision over Anna-Jonesboro senior Blake Mays at 138 to up his record to 31-1. Hart scored first with a takedown at the 18 second mark and Mays cut the lead in half with an escape one second later. With 20 seconds left in the first period Hart scored on a takedown and added back points to take a 7-1 lead into the second period.

“I had to keep him down in order to win this match,” Hart said. “I was trying to work my turns, but he’s such a strong guy I couldn’t get anything on him in that second period.”

Mays started the second period on bottom and blunted every effort by Hart to turn him over leaving the period scoreless. Hart finally scored a takedown with 48 seconds left in the third and Mays scored on an escape with 23 seconds left for the final score.

Murphysboro junior Dayton Hoffman won the other title at 160 by an 11-5 decision.

The two most exciting matches of the tournament came at 170 and 182. At 170, Anna-Jonesboro sophomore Metteo Vaca-Diez wrestled Benton junior Wyatt Upton and lost in the final seconds by a 13-12 decision. Vaca-Diez trailed 8-3 after the second period, but tied the score 11-11 with 34.5 remaining. Upton won the title with a takedown with 2.5 seconds remaining.

At 182, Fairfield senior Landon Stewart was battling Benton freshman Brandon Hicks. Stewart would win the title by a 13-11 decision. Stewart led 2-1 after the first period and 8-4 after the second and upped his lead to 10-4 in the first 25 seconds of the third period.

Hicks came roaring back scoring a one-point escape, a two-point takedown and three points on back points to tie score 10-10 with 40 seconds left. Stewart took the lead with 32 seconds remaining on an escape and six seconds later upped his lead to 13-10 on a takedown.

The other regional champions were Harrisburg sophomore Tony Keene at 113; West Frankfort senior Eli Klus at 120; Benton sophomore Mason Tieffel at 126; Herrin sophomore Blue Bishop at 132; Fairfield senior Jerek Keoughan at 152; Fairfield senior Konnor Dagg at 195; Fairfield junior Payton Allen at 220 and West Frankfort senior Braxton Chance at 285.

