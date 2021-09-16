CORRECTION: Articles on an anticipated bond levy by Carbondale Park District were incorrect. The District intends to issue approximately $640,470 in general obligation limited tax park bonds in 2021, with a final maturity in 2022. The park district anticipates a 1.40 percent inflationary adjustment to the district’s non-referendum bond and interest property tax levy to pay these bonds when compared to the prior year’s levy, according to Trey Anderson, interim executive director of the park district. The anticipated issue will be the only series of bonds secured by a direct property tax levy for the 2021 levy year, and will count against the $3 million in bonding authority authorized under the Bond Issue Notification Act. The Southern regrets the error.