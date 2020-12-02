Wrong place

Correction: In Wednesday's story about the new Carbondale Dog Park, the story should have said the park is near the LIFE Community Center not the Victory Dream Center.
Isaac Smith
Reporter
Isaac Smith is a reporter covering Jackson County.
