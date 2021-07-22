072221-nws-horoscope

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful who you share information with. Protect your reputation, and put your energy into how you can utilize your skills, knowledge and expertise to bring in more cash.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You've got the edge; all you must do is show up and take care of business as usual. A change at home will encourage a healthier lifestyle and improve your relationship with those you live with or near.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Say little and do a lot. The less anyone knows about your whereabouts, the better. Dig in, get things done and refuse to let the outside world interfere with your progress.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone you know you can rely on will step up and help you out. An opportunity to put your talent to the test will help bring about positive change regarding how you earn your living.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't let anyone manipulate you. Plan to do something that is physically exhilarating, and it will ease your mind and offer insight into what to do next.