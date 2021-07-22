072221-nws-horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Selena Gomez, 29; A.J. Cook, 43; John Leguizamo, 57; David Spade, 57.
Happy Birthday: You are sitting in a better position than you realize.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take the high road, regardless of what others do. Focus on essential relationships and making use of your opportunities. Happiness will result if you are honest with yourself and others.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't lose sight of the bottom line, regardless of the unfolding changes. Look for alternative ways to meet your objective and carry on until you reach your destination.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Whether you treat yourself to a makeover or improve your living space, it will give you a new lease on life. A conversation with someone will initiate plans and encourage spending more time together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Simplify your life. Discard or sell what you don't need. The experience you have gained over the years will help you redefine what you want your life to be like moving forward.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Call on someone you enjoy spending time with. The feedback you get will help you sort through some of the setbacks you face and help you realize what you can do to make life meaningful.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful who you share information with. Protect your reputation, and put your energy into how you can utilize your skills, knowledge and expertise to bring in more cash.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You've got the edge; all you must do is show up and take care of business as usual. A change at home will encourage a healthier lifestyle and improve your relationship with those you live with or near.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Say little and do a lot. The less anyone knows about your whereabouts, the better. Dig in, get things done and refuse to let the outside world interfere with your progress.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone you know you can rely on will step up and help you out. An opportunity to put your talent to the test will help bring about positive change regarding how you earn your living.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't let anyone manipulate you. Plan to do something that is physically exhilarating, and it will ease your mind and offer insight into what to do next.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll come up with valuable ideas that are worth checking out. The research you do will help you connect with someone who can improve the way you do things.