Celebrities Born on this Day: Candice King, 34; Lena Dunham, 35; Stephen Colbert, 57; Stevie Wonder, 71.
Happy Birthday: Stop waffling and start doing.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Face change boldly. Consider your options and press forward before someone tries to make decisions for you. A responsible approach will ensure you do what's right and best for you and those you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You'll retain information, making it easy to learn something new. Sticking to the facts and expressing your feelings will help resolve any issue that concerns you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't hide from what needs addressing. If you get things out of the way, it will leave time to do something you enjoy. A creative endeavor will turn out to have a lucrative possibility attached.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Be wary of gossip; someone will exaggerate to attract your attention. Stick to a budget, and don't take risks that might jeopardize your health or reputation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do your due diligence, and pay attention to detail as well as facts. Refuse to let your emotions infiltrate the workplace. You'll be judged by how you handle clients and colleagues.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't hesitate to take a step in a new direction. Look at logistics and economic trends, and you'll find a spot in the workforce that suits you perfectly. Romance is featured.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend more time at home or with someone you feel comfortable with, and you will ease stress and come up with a solution that will help you climb out of a rut.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay attention to the way others treat you. Avoid temptation or those who prompt you to be indulgent. Show some discipline, and handle your money matters cautiously. Romance is in the stars.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Think outside the box, and you'll come up with a plan geared toward getting ahead professionally, personally and financially. Make lifestyle adjustments that are budget-friendly and will put your mind at ease.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of personal matters. Discuss your plans with someone you love. Personal and home improvements will turn out better than expected if you stick to your budget. A family project will bring you closer together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take your time. Don't take risks that can lead to a falling out with someone you cherish. Learn from the experience you have gained over the years.