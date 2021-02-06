 Skip to main content
Horoscope
Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Rick Astley, 55; Axl Rose, 59; Kathy Najimy, 64; Tom Brokaw, 81.

Happy Birthday: Look for opportunities, and you shall receive them. 

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take the plunge and do something that makes you happy. A creative outlet will help you find solutions to situations that are at a standstill. Plan something special for someone you love. 

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your thoughts to yourself, and you'll avoid getting into an emotional situation that leads to uncertainty regarding what to do next. Focus on helping others and making a difference. 

Aries (March 21-April 19): You can pull things together and connect with people who are advantageous to the plans you are trying to initiate. Don't let a last-minute decision someone makes alter your objective. 

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll be walking a fine line if you put your plans in motion without authorization or someone's blessing. Don't shake things up if you aren't sure you can manage the fallout.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Above all else, be honest about the way you feel, what your plans are and what you are willing to contribute. If you don't follow through, you will be held accountable.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Look over contracts and agreements, and make adjustments. Offer suggestions to a cause or group you want to help, but don't make a cash donation or legally bind yourself to something you'll tire of quickly. 

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Maintain the upper hand; don't give in to someone putting pressure on you. Recognize false information by doing your research, reading and listening to all sides of a situation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Live, learn and grow. Don't take someone's word as gospel. Dig deep, and you'll discover the truth and the path that will lead to a better life. A change for the right reason will lead to greater freedom. 

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A discussion with a friend or relative will make you question what you are doing. Before you make a change, consider what you want and what you might lose. 

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Domestic issues will arise if you fall behind with your responsibilities. Take care of unfinished business before you try something new. A disagreement will unfold and a standoff will occur that will hold you back if you aren't careful. 

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've got the edge, so stop letting others interfere in your decisions. Use the experience you have to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. 

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't be fooled by hidden costs. Set a budget, get quotes in writing and follow through with a second opinion. It's best to be safe instead of sorry when it comes to money matters. 

