Celebrities Born on this Day: Rooney Mara, 35; Jennifer Garner, 48; Liz Phair, 53; Sean Bean, 61.
Happy Birthday: Aim for a simple, affordable lifestyle that will result in less stress and fewer responsibilities.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Whether it's you or someone you are dealing with, be upfront and, when in doubt, ask questions. Personal training, physical fitness and better health should be your goal.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll face interference if you share too much personal information. Gather information, and it will put you in a stronger position when asked to make a decision.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Offer suggestions, do what you do best and take action once you commit to your plan. What you accomplish today will be life-altering. Discipline and hard work will pay off.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): A creative project that takes your mind off situations that aren't going your way will give you the break required to gain perspective regarding how best to deal with the changes taking place.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Speak up, share your thoughts and feelings, and find out where you stand. Use your charm and experience to handle people who are putting pressure on you to do things you don't want to do.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Choose to spend time with the people who inspire you to have fun. Mixing business with pleasure will encourage deals that you want to close. A change of scenery will motivate you to do things differently.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful how you handle loved ones and your money. Don't get involved in lofty pastimes that are costly or indulgent. Stipulate what you can do to avoid stressful situations.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Slow down, and take a moment to reevaluate lifestyle and relationships. Make a change if you feel stressed and anxious. It's up to you to put an end to what you don't want in your life.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional manipulation is apparent. Whether it's you trying to avoid something or someone, or someone offering you false information, it's time to take an honest look at your life and decide what you want to do next.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Remember the good times, but don't try to go back in time. It's what you do moving forward that will have the most significant impact on your life.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't let a change someone makes cause uncertainty. Proceed with your plans, and refuse to let anyone stand between you and what you want.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Expand your interests; do something unique. Handle situations carefully. Take a minimalist approach to helping others. Offer suggestions, not your cash or time.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!