Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Choose to spend time with the people who inspire you to have fun. Mixing business with pleasure will encourage deals that you want to close. A change of scenery will motivate you to do things differently.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful how you handle loved ones and your money. Don't get involved in lofty pastimes that are costly or indulgent. Stipulate what you can do to avoid stressful situations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Slow down, and take a moment to reevaluate lifestyle and relationships. Make a change if you feel stressed and anxious. It's up to you to put an end to what you don't want in your life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional manipulation is apparent. Whether it's you trying to avoid something or someone, or someone offering you false information, it's time to take an honest look at your life and decide what you want to do next.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Remember the good times, but don't try to go back in time. It's what you do moving forward that will have the most significant impact on your life.