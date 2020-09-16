Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit tight when dealing with matters that can influence essential partnerships. Look for alternative options, and do your research before heading down a path that is unfamiliar territory.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Your feelings will be close to the surface and lead to a place that feels right. Let go of the past, and follow your dreams and the path you desire.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a moment to digest what's happening around you before deciding to jump into the mix and take action. A reserved approach will put you in a much better position to negotiate on your behalf.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change doesn't have to be drastic, but it does need to make sense and encourage better days ahead. Refuse to let your emotions take over and ruin a good thing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): A situation will not be as it appears. Don't act on an assumption, or you will end up in an unsettled place. Back up and channel your energy into personal gain, growth and physical well-being.