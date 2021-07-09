Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do something physical, and you'll feel good about yourself. A healthy lifestyle will help you dump bad habits and attract people striving to do their best.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make positive changes at home, and it will bring you closer to the people you care about most. A meaningful relationship will reach new levels if you discuss your intentions and put your plans in motion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your distance from those known to take unnecessary health risks. Protect yourself and loved ones from precarious situations. Put in place a plan that offers a good time with safety precautions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll gain insight into what others want. Do what you can to accommodate, but make sure you get what you want in return. Share your feelings, and find out where you stand.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't poke someone who is upset. Go about your business, and get involved in activities that help you dodge trouble. A kind gesture or word will help ease any tension that mounts throughout the day.