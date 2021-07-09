Celebrities Born on this Day: Kiely Williams, 35; Fred Savage, 45; Jack White, 46; Tom Hanks, 65.
Happy Birthday: Communication will be your passage to new beginnings.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Emotions will surface, leaving it up to you to make intelligent decisions. Get the lowdown before you make a move, and you'll avoid making a mistake based on invalid information.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Pay attention and give praise to show appreciation. A kind gesture will ease tension and encourage others to share information with you. You are better off not making a change unnecessarily.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll have difficulty choosing what you are supposed to do. Talk to someone you have helped in the past, and you'll receive the help you need so you can do something that brings you joy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Channel your energy into something that offers incentives and helps you gain the experience required to pursue something that excites you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A financial saving is possible if you make environmental upgrades to your home or you cut your overhead by eliminating something you no longer use or need.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do something physical, and you'll feel good about yourself. A healthy lifestyle will help you dump bad habits and attract people striving to do their best.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make positive changes at home, and it will bring you closer to the people you care about most. A meaningful relationship will reach new levels if you discuss your intentions and put your plans in motion.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your distance from those known to take unnecessary health risks. Protect yourself and loved ones from precarious situations. Put in place a plan that offers a good time with safety precautions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll gain insight into what others want. Do what you can to accommodate, but make sure you get what you want in return. Share your feelings, and find out where you stand.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't poke someone who is upset. Go about your business, and get involved in activities that help you dodge trouble. A kind gesture or word will help ease any tension that mounts throughout the day.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Be aware of other people's feelings, and take a moment to comfort someone who needs help or reassurance. An opportunity will come your way through a colleague or an old friend.