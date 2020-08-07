Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A steady pace forward with little interaction will help you reach your goal. An emotional situation will put you in a precarious position with someone you deal with daily.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Work hard to finish what you start, and you will get good results and gain respect. Plan something special, celebrate with someone you love or pamper yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Get approval from someone you are trying to please before you make a change. Someone's response to your work or attitude will make you consider heading in a different direction.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't take a risk when dealing with your health or affairs of the heart. Stick to your plan, regardless of what others do or say. You'll gain stability by doing what's right and best for you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Inconsistency will be your downfall. Stop second-guessing, and trust your intuition to guide you in the right direction. Positive thoughts will help you deter those trying to lead you astray.