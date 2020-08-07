Celebrities Born on this Day: Charlize Theron, 45; David Mann, 54; David Duchovny, 60; Wayne Knight, 65.
Happy Birthday: What you contribute this year will turn heads and encourage others to follow suit.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll get charged up quickly and respond with finesse. The attention you attract will invite criticism as well as praise. Be prepared to stand up for your beliefs and to follow through with your promises.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Handle decisions concerning money, livelihood and reputation with care. The threat of emotional interference is apparent. A mistake will hinder reaching your full potential.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at every angle before entering a confrontation. Know what you want and willing to give up. Don't try to change others or a plan that's already in motion.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The changes someone wants you to make will be for his or her benefit, not yours. Rethink your strategy, and consider what makes you happy before you commit to someone's plan.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can wheel and deal, finalize an agreement or anything else you fancy as long as you thwart interference. Know when to say no, and you'll have more time to follow your dream.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A steady pace forward with little interaction will help you reach your goal. An emotional situation will put you in a precarious position with someone you deal with daily.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Work hard to finish what you start, and you will get good results and gain respect. Plan something special, celebrate with someone you love or pamper yourself.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Get approval from someone you are trying to please before you make a change. Someone's response to your work or attitude will make you consider heading in a different direction.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't take a risk when dealing with your health or affairs of the heart. Stick to your plan, regardless of what others do or say. You'll gain stability by doing what's right and best for you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Inconsistency will be your downfall. Stop second-guessing, and trust your intuition to guide you in the right direction. Positive thoughts will help you deter those trying to lead you astray.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let emotional matters stifle your plans. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, and say no to anyone who is tempting you with anything that will interfere with your progress.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): What are you waiting for? Push your ideas and plans through. Be innovative, persistent and ready to challenge anyone who stands between you and what you want.
