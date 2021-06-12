Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't be fooled by what others do or say when what's important is to satisfy your needs. Show discipline when dealing with money, health and situations that are dependent on group unity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll flock to people who are fast-paced and live life to the fullest. Reconnect with the people who have offered the most over the years, and you will discover a new way to achieve satisfaction and gratitude.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look around you, and you'll come up with ideas that will add to your home's comfort and convenience. Putting things in order and setting up designated spaces for the projects you want to pursue will encourage you to excel.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take your mind off what troubles you. Engage in pastimes with people you enjoy. Safe socializing will lift your spirits and encourage you to make some healthy lifestyle decisions.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Concentrate on personal changes that make you feel and look your best. Start a routine geared toward fitness and a proper diet. Incorporate activities into your daily routine that help build strength.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change of plans will turn in your favor. Broaden your horizons. Get involved in something that will make you feel good about the contribution you make in your community or circle of friends.

