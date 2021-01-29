Celebrities Born on this Day: Sara Gilbert, 46; Heather Graham, 51; Oprah Winfrey, 67; Tom Selleck, 76.
Happy Birthday: Let your intuition lead the way when dealing with emotional or personal matters.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Uncertainty will be a signal that you are better off taking a pass. Nurture a relationship that's going through difficult times, and you will find a workable solution.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Leave nothing unfinished, and you will avoid criticism and complaints. How you reach out to help others will determine the type of support you receive in return.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't dwell on what you can't do; focus on what's possible. Pour your enthusiasm into what counts; it will ease stress. Refuse to let a change someone makes lead to a spat that will hold you back.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A stubborn attitude will not help you get your way. Rethink your strategy before you get into a verbal battle. Emotional manipulation will put your reputation, position or status under scrutiny.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You'll get a false impression of what someone can do or what they have. Don't sign up for something based on what you hear; get the facts, and protect your assets.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Use your imagination regarding personal contracts, joint ventures and shared expenses. An equal division will help keep the peace. A close friend or relative will offer or verify facts that will help you avoid a loss.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The less interference you have, the easier it will be to get things done. Let your intuition be your guide, and you'll recognize what and who to avoid to reach your target.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The less you say, the more you will discover about a friend, colleague or distant relative. Personal growth, self-improvement and a positive change at work will influence the way your day unfolds.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let anyone belittle the things or people that mean something to you. You may be the master of keeping the peace, but sometimes you have to speak up.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your imagination and resources to envision how you want something to turn out. It's up to you to take charge if you're going to live life your way.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pick up skills that can help you claim a position that interests you. Choose to put the focus on getting ahead, and refuse to be enticed by an indulgent situation.