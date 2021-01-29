Cancer (June 21-July 22): Use your imagination regarding personal contracts, joint ventures and shared expenses. An equal division will help keep the peace. A close friend or relative will offer or verify facts that will help you avoid a loss.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The less interference you have, the easier it will be to get things done. Let your intuition be your guide, and you'll recognize what and who to avoid to reach your target.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The less you say, the more you will discover about a friend, colleague or distant relative. Personal growth, self-improvement and a positive change at work will influence the way your day unfolds.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let anyone belittle the things or people that mean something to you. You may be the master of keeping the peace, but sometimes you have to speak up.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your imagination and resources to envision how you want something to turn out. It's up to you to take charge if you're going to live life your way.