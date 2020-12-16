Taurus (April 20-May 20): Focus on success, and you will be happy with the results you get. Invest more time, effort and money in learning, honing your skills and making your dreams come true.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Talk matters through, and you will get good results. A partnership looks promising, but it will require honesty right from day one. Fess up to anything that has the potential to become a problem.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Protect against anyone asking personal questions or wanting access to sensitive information. A partnership will take an exciting turn based on the way someone reacts to a change you make.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You will thrive in settings that require physical endurance and competition. Be honest with yourself regarding what you can do, and plan your strategy to fit your ability.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Getting ahead will depend on how much you are willing to put in to reach your goal. Strive for perfection, be articulate and embrace new possibilities and alternative options.