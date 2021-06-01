Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Decluttering your space will make it easier to head in a direction you find inviting. A move may seem impossible, but once you take a few steps forward, you'll gain momentum.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think twice before you share your thoughts and opinions with others. Someone will use your openness to interfere with your plans. A minimalist attitude will help you bypass financial stress.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An offer may sound amazing, but in the end, it will lack fundamental qualities you don't anticipate. Bide your time; focus on personal changes that will make your life easier.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Seize the moment, take advantage of what's available to you and express the way you feel and what you plan to do to those who will be affected by the decisions you make.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Get the lowdown before you approach someone who isn't likely to share your enthusiasm, opinions or plans. A problem at home will escalate if you try to hide information.