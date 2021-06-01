Celebrities Born on this Day: Willow Shields, 21; Amy Schumer, 40; Heidi Klum, 48; Morgan Freeman, 84.
Happy Birthday: Show discipline, follow through with your plans, and refuse to let overindulgence and overreaction take over.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Observation will help you avoid a sticky situation. Knowledge is key when it comes to getting ahead and making a good impression. Don't expect anything from others, and promise only what's possible.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Explore avenues that allow you to use your imagination, and let your creativity flow. A change may be frightening, but it will lead to personal growth.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Hang on to your cash. A spending spree won't make you feel better. Do your best to tuck away money for something that will benefit you mentally, physically, emotionally or financially.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Enforce change, but make sure you aren't disrupting someone's emotional well-being. Honesty and concern for others will help you gain approval and put your plans in motion.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Moderation will be the key to living up to your expectations and the promises you make. Focus on education, personal growth and getting along with others.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Decluttering your space will make it easier to head in a direction you find inviting. A move may seem impossible, but once you take a few steps forward, you'll gain momentum.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think twice before you share your thoughts and opinions with others. Someone will use your openness to interfere with your plans. A minimalist attitude will help you bypass financial stress.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An offer may sound amazing, but in the end, it will lack fundamental qualities you don't anticipate. Bide your time; focus on personal changes that will make your life easier.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Seize the moment, take advantage of what's available to you and express the way you feel and what you plan to do to those who will be affected by the decisions you make.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Get the lowdown before you approach someone who isn't likely to share your enthusiasm, opinions or plans. A problem at home will escalate if you try to hide information.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll receive important information through a friendly conversation. Patience will pay off and help you get your way in the end. Concentrate on self-improvement, not trying to change others.