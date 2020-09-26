Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get approval before you make a change that will affect others. A discussion with a friend or relative will raise issues that will cause concern and anger but, in the end, will be what saves you from making a mistake you regret.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make financial deals along with investments and contractual agreements. Focus on personal partnerships, and you'll come up with a workable solution to any problems you face. Togetherness can be achieved with a little tender loving care.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A change will end up being in your favor if you don't reveal secrets that could interfere with what you are trying to achieve. Slow down, and refuse to let anyone back you into a corner. Take control instead of being manipulated.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Discussions will stir up emotions. Keep your opinions to yourself until you get a better sense of what everyone else is thinking. Make personal improvements, health and fitness priorities. Moderation will help you avoid making a mistake.