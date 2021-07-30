Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a moment to evaluate what's happening around you. Show sympathy toward friends and family, but don't feel you have to bail out someone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Confusion will set in if you try to follow in someone's footsteps. Consider your alternatives and eliminate anything that can lead to loss or an emotional standoff between you and someone close to you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Do things differently. Find a use for your skills, and create an atmosphere that puts your mind at ease. Focus on love, relationships and surrounding yourself with positive people heading in a similar direction.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Spend more time listening, assessing and figuring out what's best for you. Devote less time to people trying to push you in a direction you don't want to go.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't let your emotions stand between you and making a good decision. Look at every angle, and you'll come up with a plan that will help you eliminate conflict with a peer.