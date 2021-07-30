Celebrities Born on this Day: Simon Baker, 52; Terry Crews, 53; Lisa Kudrow, 58; Laurence Fishburne, 60.
Happy Birthday: Study all aspects of your life before deciding what you want to pursue next.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Say yes to what makes you happy. Say no to negativity and situations holding you back. Shake off the past and focus on how to resolve issues that are making you miserable.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put your time and money where they will bring the highest returns. Customizing your skills will prove cost-efficient and help you overcome any competition or challenge that comes your way.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make arrangements with someone you love, and it will allow you to discuss your plans and put together a timetable that will ensure you spend more quality time together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep life simple, your plans doable and your dreams reachable. Focus on personal improvement, moderation and adjusting whatever isn't working for you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be cautious; avoid spending or investing for the wrong reason. Don't follow what someone else is doing or get involved in something that will help someone other than yourself excel.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a moment to evaluate what's happening around you. Show sympathy toward friends and family, but don't feel you have to bail out someone.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Confusion will set in if you try to follow in someone's footsteps. Consider your alternatives and eliminate anything that can lead to loss or an emotional standoff between you and someone close to you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Do things differently. Find a use for your skills, and create an atmosphere that puts your mind at ease. Focus on love, relationships and surrounding yourself with positive people heading in a similar direction.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Spend more time listening, assessing and figuring out what's best for you. Devote less time to people trying to push you in a direction you don't want to go.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't let your emotions stand between you and making a good decision. Look at every angle, and you'll come up with a plan that will help you eliminate conflict with a peer.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Look for more significant opportunities to advance. Update your resume and qualifications to suit the current market. Pay attention and you will receive information that will help you make an important decision.