Celebrities Born on this Day: Asjha Cooper, 38; Luke Bryan, 45; David Hasselhoff, 69; Donald Sutherland, 86.
Happy Birthday: Embrace life wholeheartedly this year.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't lose sight of your goal because of an emotional issue. Concentrate on what you can do to make life better and forgo wasting time on something that you have no control over, and you will come out on top.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Show some enthusiasm. Take care of odds and ends that you've left undone. Clearing up clutter will make you feel you've accomplished something, and you'll avoid complaints from those close to you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Mull over all your options and consider how to utilize your time to achieve the most. Base any change you make on sound judgment and facts. Refuse to let your emotions push you in a questionable direction.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Charm will get you closer to your objective. If someone uses emotional tactics to control you or a situation, be diplomatic and factual and present alternative solutions that are fair.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Choose to improve your environment. If you make it easier to work on a project, you will accomplish what you set out to do. Learn from the lessons and the experience you have gained over the years.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get involved in something that sparks your enthusiasm and makes you want to participate. A physical effort will not go unnoticed, and the reaction you receive will inflate your ego and confidence.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend less time worrying and more time doing. Don't limit your chance to make changes that improve your living arrangements. An opportunity will surface if you check out online ads.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't get all worked up over something you cannot change. Put more time and effort into self-improvement, and you'll find it easier to let others fend for themselves.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll gain insight into money, health or legal matters that will help you come out on top. An unexpected opportunity will push you to make a change to where or how you live.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Avoid an unnecessary emotional scene. Flexing your muscles will not make for a better relationship or help you get ahead.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Be smart, think matters through, and make a change when all the pieces fall into place and you feel there is no risk involved. Take good care of your health, strive to be fit and maintain a well-balanced diet.