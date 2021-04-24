Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't get angry; get moving. Pick up information, gather your thoughts and strategize how best to move forward. Spend time developing something that interests you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A creative outlet will improve your state of mind. Do something that brings you joy, and you'll meet someone who shares your interests. Let go of what no longer works for you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a dedicated approach to how you earn your living and what you do to improve your life. Be open to suggestions and ready to take on new responsibilities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You've got your idea regarding how you want things done, but if you give others the freedom to do things their way, you will have more time to pay attention to what's most important to you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen, but don't share your opinion. Keep the peace in order to avoid a family feud. Don't take a risk with your health. Keep your distance from those who don't abide by the rules.