Celebrities Born on this Day: David Boudia, 32; Kelly Clarkson, 39; Djimon Hounsou, 57; Barbra Streisand, 79.
Happy Birthday: Head in the most progressive direction possible.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Go over details and make adjustments before making a decision that affects your income or finances. Take better care of your physical and mental well-being.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Check out professional opportunities, and make adjustments to your resume. Be clear regarding your expectations and long-term goals. Challenge yourself mentally, physically and emotionally.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take the high road and do what you can to help. Make adjustments at home that will make you feel at ease and add to your comfort and joy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You don't have to put up with being bullied or taken for granted. If you don't like something, make adjustments. Refuse to let anyone limit your freedom of speech or your happiness. Take control, and focus on your achievements.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of scenery will lift your spirits. A chance to discover something exciting will alter the way you think and how you want to live. Make personal adjustments that will push you in a new direction.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't get angry; get moving. Pick up information, gather your thoughts and strategize how best to move forward. Spend time developing something that interests you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A creative outlet will improve your state of mind. Do something that brings you joy, and you'll meet someone who shares your interests. Let go of what no longer works for you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a dedicated approach to how you earn your living and what you do to improve your life. Be open to suggestions and ready to take on new responsibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You've got your idea regarding how you want things done, but if you give others the freedom to do things their way, you will have more time to pay attention to what's most important to you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen, but don't share your opinion. Keep the peace in order to avoid a family feud. Don't take a risk with your health. Keep your distance from those who don't abide by the rules.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotions will surface. Address issues quickly, and you'll turn a difficult situation into something new and exciting. Don't let someone from your past disrupt or meddle in your life.