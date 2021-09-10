Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Prepare to put everything to rest so you can move on to pastimes that offer an ultimate experience. Share your knowledge with someone who has something to offer in return.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't let anyone handle your financial, medical or legal affairs. Taking a hands-on approach to whatever concerns you will ensure that you come out on top.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Join forces with someone you love and trust, and gain momentum. What you set out to do will encourage a better relationship and a joint venture to help you achieve long-term goals.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Emotional matters will fester if you ignore what's happening around you. Consider your choices, and make arrangements that will protect you, regardless of what others do or say.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be aware of the competition and the changes being made that can interfere with your plans. Think ahead, and prepare to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Listen carefully. Don't pick a fight or spend time with people eager to upset you. Tidy up unfinished projects, and do something physical to alleviate pent-up energy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Be observant, or you may end up in an emotional tiff with someone close to you. Choose your words carefully, and don't dismiss a plea for attention.

