Celebrities Born on this Day: Julianne Hough, 33; Judy Greer, 46; Josh Holloway, 52; Carlos Santana, 74.
Happy Birthday: It's your turn to shine, so tell it like it is.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Practice what you preach. Take the initiative to live life your way. Utilize your skills and knowledge to help you achieve peace of mind and a lifestyle that brings you joy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Do whatever it takes to improve mentally, physically and emotionally. Discipline and hard work will encourage you to set high standards and goals. Strive to reach your goals.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take care of issues before they escalate. A practical approach when dealing with an over-the-top person will help you avoid becoming part of someone's melodrama.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use your time and energy to accomplish your goals. You aren't likely to anticipate a change at home, but the outcome will prove to be a blessing.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Seek an unusual way to learn or educate others. A change in how you deal with peers, friends or relatives will result in an optimistic transition that will help you bring about positive change.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use your strength and agility to reach physical goals or challenges, and don't give anyone the chance to mess with you. An investment that interests you will have underlying problems.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Opportunity knocks, and a potential gain is within reach. A partnership with someone who shares your sentiments will blossom into something exciting. Your negotiating skills will help you get your way.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Choose a path that encourages you to use your attributes to advance. You can be loyal without being submissive. Encourage others to do as they please, and focus on peace of mind.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Put your emotions on the back burner and head down a path that brings you one step closer to your dream. A creative opportunity will encourage you to follow your heart.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Put more thought into money matters, health and contracts. Keep the peace at home, and channel your energy into something physical that will take your mind off your worries and clear your head.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Too much of anything will work against you. Limit your spending and the promises you make. Change begins with you; focus on being your best instead of trying to change everyone around you.