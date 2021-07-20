Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use your strength and agility to reach physical goals or challenges, and don't give anyone the chance to mess with you. An investment that interests you will have underlying problems.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Opportunity knocks, and a potential gain is within reach. A partnership with someone who shares your sentiments will blossom into something exciting. Your negotiating skills will help you get your way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Choose a path that encourages you to use your attributes to advance. You can be loyal without being submissive. Encourage others to do as they please, and focus on peace of mind.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Put your emotions on the back burner and head down a path that brings you one step closer to your dream. A creative opportunity will encourage you to follow your heart.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Put more thought into money matters, health and contracts. Keep the peace at home, and channel your energy into something physical that will take your mind off your worries and clear your head.