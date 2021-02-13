Celebrities Born on this Day: Mena Suvari, 42; Kelly Hu, 53; Peter Gabriel, 71; Stockard Channing, 77.

Happy Birthday: Take the initiative and be responsible.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your hard work will pay off if you are diligent and finish what you start. Relentlessness and courage will break through any barrier you encounter.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): An emotional plea will help you get your way. Bring about the changes you want by doing the work yourself and taking credit for what you accomplish.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Research and get involved in something that interests you. The people you connect with will offer support and favors that lead to a dream position.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Bide your time. Do something creative or unusual that will keep you busy and your mind off what someone has done that upsets you. A moderate lifestyle will help you avoid a loss, argument or health problem.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You'll come up with a great plan that can help you excel. Iron out all the details, then prepare to present what you have to offer.